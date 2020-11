His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, has sent a written message to His Excellency Sheikh Hasina Wajid, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, related to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was delivered by HE Ahmed bin Muhammad Al Dehaimi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bangladesh, during his meeting with HE Dr. Abul Kalam Abdul-Moamen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.