His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, included, with his generous patronage, the graduation ceremony of the sixteenth batch of graduates of Ahmed bin Muhammad Military College at the college’s headquarters this morning.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, Lieutenant General Jaweed Bajwah, Chief of Staff of the Army in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Major General Faleh Shuja Al-Otaibi, Associate for Operations and Training in the State of Kuwait, and Major General Salmi Pasha Commander Bishrchal Academy in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Major General Hassan Al-Taik, Commander of the Royal Military Academy in the Kingdom of Morocco, Major General Kabandana Innocent, Commander of the Ronda Military Academy in the Republic of Rwanda, and Brigadier General Muhammad Arif Mahmoud Abu Zeid, Vice President of Mutah University for Military Affairs in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Dean Mustapha Ayer, Commander of the College The War College in the Turkish Republic, Colonel Alamuddin Fadlallah Abu Deek, Commander of the Administration Battalion in the War College in the Republic of Sudan, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad bin Ahmed al-Mashikhi, Commander of the Sultan Qaboos Military College in the Sultanate of Oman, and a number of leaders of colleges and institutesAnd the security, military and university academies are from brotherly and friendly countries.

The ceremony was also attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, the Internal Security Force “Lekhwiya” and the State Security Agency, in addition to their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions in the country, and the parents of the graduates.

After the national anthem was played, and the queue leader asked His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi to inspect the queue of 158 graduates from the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

After that, the flag was received and delivered from the sixteenth batch to the seventeenth batch, and the appointment order was read and the parade queue left. At the end of the ceremony, the officers of the sixteenth batch took the oath and the college anthem.

Brigadier General Abdul Hadi Muhammad Tereheeb Al-Hajri, Commander of the Ahmed bin Muhammad Military College, delivered a speech on this occasion in which he said: “My lord, His Highness, the Ahmed bin Muhammad Military College rejoices every year in honoring your honorable Highness to share with your children and brothers from the college’s employees their joy in graduating a new generation to be with help God is like their ancestors … a fortified shield and a strong wall for this nation, a generation as large as the political repercussions and regional challenges, a generation that matches the ambitions of this nation and its leaders. “

He pointed out that the Ahmed bin Muhammad Military College was able, thanks to God Almighty, and then with the noble directions, to successfully complete its educational and training course in light of the challenges that were the most prominent of the Corona pandemic, as precautionary measures and measures were taken to ensure the safety of candidates and all college employees.

He explained that the college has become a house of expertise and a reference in the field of training and academic education, and today it is very high in the mountains, bearing the responsibility of raising its children a scientific, intellectual and military upbringing in light of the scientific and intellectual developments and developments.