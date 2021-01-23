His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, has included, with his generous patronage, the graduation ceremony of the third batch of students nominated at the Police College of the Ministry of Interior at the Police Training Institute in Al Sailiya this morning.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Excellency Mr. Hammoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior of the Sultanate of Oman, His Excellency Mr. Samir Ibrahim Al Mobaideen, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and a number of Their Excellencies Ministers and Heads of Diplomatic Missions In the state, senior officers of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, the State Security Agency, and the Lekhwiya Force.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the national anthem was played, followed by the permission of the leader of the queue, to His Highness the Emir, to search the column of 112 graduates from the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Palestine and the Republic of Yemen.

After reciting verses from the Holy Quran, and the graduation queue parade and the military parade, His Highness the Amir honored the seven first graduating students, and then the flag was received and handed over from the third batch to the fourth batch, and the appointment order was read, the parade queue left, and the next line of school students entered At the end of the ceremony, officers of the third batch took the oath and the college anthem.

Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Muhanna Al-Marri, Director General of the Police College, delivered a speech on this occasion in which he said, “Here is the Police College boasting anew in welcoming you, and we are filled with happiness with your generous patronage and honor of our ceremony, in which a new constellation of police officers, who fulfilled the requirements for obtaining, honored us. They have a bachelor’s degree in law and police sciences, and their number is (112) graduates, of whom (93) are Qatari from the Ministry of Interior and a number of military authorities in the state, and their brothers are from the brotherly Arab countries, namely the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Palestine, and the Republic of Yemen. 19) Graduates.

Brigadier General Al-Marri affirmed that the Police College is striving through the continuous development of its academic and training programs to achieve its mission of graduating highly-skilled police officers that enable them to professionally implement security tasks, and keep pace with the requirements of the times in behavior and performance, with determination, determination and courage while adhering to Arab and Islamic customs, traditions, values ​​and pride in belonging. To the dear homeland and loyalty to His Highness, the beloved Prince. Citing the saying of His Highness the Emir (may God protect him) that “human development is one of the most important pillars of Qatar’s vision, and the Qatari citizen remains the focus of our main concern, by providing the best levels of education that guarantee him progress and progress.” To provide its students with the latest curricula that keep pace with international standards, as well as science and knowledge in the police and legal fields.

