His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, made a phone call this morning with his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, during which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness for the efforts made by the sisterly State of Kuwait to preserve Gulf unity, especially the benevolent endeavors initiated by His Highness the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah – may God rest his soul – to contain the crisis and his constant concern for the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the interests of its people.

During the call, they reviewed brotherly relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, in addition to the most prominent regional and international developments, and everything that would enhance joint Gulf action.