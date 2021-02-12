His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir, witnessed the “National Service Operetta” at the National Service Academy theater at Muqdam Camp in Al Mazroua area this evening.

The operetta was attended by His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Shura Council, a number of Their Excellencies the ministers, members of the Shura Council, senior leaders and officials of the Qatari Armed Forces.