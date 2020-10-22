His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, visited the Katara International Hunting and Falconry Exhibition “Suhail 2020”, which is being held at Al-Hikma Square in the Cultural Village Foundation Katara this evening.

His Highness viewed the various exhibits of falcons, hunting and hunting supplies, types of weapons, equipment and products related to the sport of hunting, in addition to the artboards of sniping trips.

His Highness also heard from those in charge of the exhibition, which is organized with the participation of specialized local and international companies, a summary of the exhibits, cultural programs and accompanying heritage events that meet the needs and requirements of falconers, amateurs and those interested in this sport in Qatar and abroad.