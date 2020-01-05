Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Bone and Joint Center has performed its 100th robot-assisted knee joint replacement surgery using MAKOplasty advanced technology.

In March 2018, the Bone and Joint Center became the first healthcare facility in Qatar and the Mena region to introduce this highly advanced surgical technology.

The surgery was performed at the centre’s Short Stay Unit by a team of orthopaedic surgeons led by Dr Mohamed Mubarak al-Ateeq al-Dosari, senior consultant and head of Orthopaedic Surgery Department and director of the Bone and Joint Center.

The team also included Dr Issam al-Muhaireeq, Dr Shamsi Abdul Hameed and Dr Muatassim Salama.

The surgery was performed on a 71-year-old female patient with severe knee osteoarthritis to improve her mobility after she had tried all available conservative treatment options.

“Robot-assisted knee arthroplasty technology offers many additional advantages compared to traditional surgery, including less damage to the tissues surrounding the knee, improved bone cutting precision, shorter operative times, and less post-operative pain for the patient. This has encouraged more patients around the world to opt for robotic surgery treatment options, which in turn led to the advancement of robotic surgery technologies,” said Dr al-Ateeq.

“Qatar has been investing heavily in the healthcare sector to ensure it can keep up with the latest medical and surgical trends and comply with the highest international standards, and this surgical advancement is one of the results of this investment. By providing high-quality and safe healthcare services to its patients, HMC’s Bone and Joint Center is playing an important role in the accomplishment of Qatar’s health sector mission,” added Dr al-Ateeq.

Dr al-Muhaireeq said the new technology has helped in the treatment and rehabilitation of a large number of patients since its introduction.

“Medical and surgical advances and the continued improvement of nursing and allied healthcare services have meant that this kind of surgery can now be performed in a short-stay unit setting. We carefully screen our patients before selecting them as possible candidates for this surgery, and then we prepare them for the procedure. Patients are normally discharged home on the same day of the surgery and are then referred for post-operative follow-up in our outpatient clinics where they are provided with pain management care and treatment for any complications. We also refer the patients to the Physiotherapy Department to help improve their mobility and they can usually get back to their normal daily life within three months of surgery,” added Dr al-Muhaireeq.