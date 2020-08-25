QNA/Doha

The Women’s Wellness and Research Center of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has launched a new breastfeeding programme for coronavirus (Covid-19) patients.

The new programme is among the innovative methods implemented by Hamad Medical Corporation and has yielded positive results. The programme helped mothers who have been infected with the coronavirus to breastfeed their newborns naturally.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Hamad Medical Corporation has been keen on implementing strict preventive measures aimed at protecting patients and employees from infection in all its hospitals and facilities, including the Women’s Wellness and Research Center, the largest hospital dealing with women’s health in the State of Qatar. Joyce Martinez, clinical nurse specialist and lactation consultant at the Women’s Wellness and Research Center, said that many patients who were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus have succeeded in breastfeeding their newborns, in accordance with the guidelines of the new breastfeeding programme for coronavirus patients.

The Unicef initiative on the breastfeeding programme recommends the adoption of breastfeeding in emergency situations, disasters and global health crises, considering that breastfeeding is a practical, economical and safe solution in light of the scarcity or lack of resources for feeding infants.