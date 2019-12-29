Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Nesma’ak customer service centre has achieved Centre of Excellence certification by BenchmarkPortal, a global leader in the contact centre industry.

The Centre of Excellence designation is one of the most prestigious and coveted awards in the customer service and support industry.

Maryam Hamad al-Marri, senior supervisor, Nesma’ak Hamad Patient Contact Centre, said caring for all of HMC’s patients is a complex undertaking due to the continuous growth and diversification of the country’s population.

“Our Nesma’ak contact centre assists over 1.9mn patients each year, including arranging appointments for patient care and answering general inquiries. Our team is a driving force for engaging with patients and improving their experience while being cared for at HMC facilities,” said al-Marri.

Reserved for the top 10% of customer care centres surveyed by BenchmarkPortal, the Centre of Excellence certification is based on best practices of customer service and overall performance. Only call centres that demonstrate superior quality, cost, efficiency, and effectiveness metrics receive this designation.

Kassondra Riley, assistant executive director, Hamad Patient Contact Centre and Referral Booking and Management System said the accreditation is a milestone not only because HMC’s call centre is the first in Qatar to be accredited by the international organisation, but also because it’s an acknowledgement that Hamad has reached a high standard of quality, efficiency, and effectiveness.

“Being the only Centre of Excellence contact centre in Qatar, is an honour and a direct result of a commitment to balancing cost-effective service solutions with best-in-class service performance. Achieving this distinction is a testimony to our staff and the exceptional dedication they have shown to supporting our patients,” said Riley.

Sally Haridi, operations manager, Hamad Patient Contact Centre, said her team is extremely proud that their commitment to service excellence has earned this distinguished award for HMC.

“It is the mission of our centre to deliver excellent customer service and to positively assist in ensuring that high-quality care is delivered to all patients. We thank our frontline representatives for the important work they do every day. The certification process was well worth the time and effort. We all take a great deal of pride in this accomplishment and are eager to keep improving our patients’ experience,” said Haridi.

Patients can reach Nesma’ak on 16060, seven days a week, or via email at [email protected]

Source:gulf-times.com