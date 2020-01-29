The Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) will welcome a number of visiting consultants from various medical specialties in February and March.



The visiting consultants are:

1. Dr Philippe Morel, a digestive laparoscopic surgery specialist from Clinique de Genolier, Genolier, Switzerland. He will be in Qatar it from February 2 to 9.

2. Dr Duncan Whitwell, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at the Nuffield Orthopedic Centre NHS Trust in Oxford, England, will visit from 6 to 12 February.

3. Dr Hossein Gharib, Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Consultant, Endocrinology, Diabetes, Nutrition, and Metabolism at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, US, will visit from 12 to 21 February.

4. Dr Mark Myerson, an orthopaedic surgery and orthopaedic sports medicine specialist from the Mercy Medical Centre, Baltimore, Maryland, US, will visit from 16 to 19 February.

5. Dr Gontrand Lopez-Nava, Head of Bariatric Endoscopy, Madrid Sanchinarro University Hospital, Madrid, Spain, will visit on 18 and 19 February.

6. Dr Stephen Wilson, a urology specialist from the Institute For Urological Excellence, Indio, California, US, will visit on 19 and 20 February.

7. Dr Amin Javer, an Otolaryngology, Head, and Neck Specialist and Head of St Paul’s Sinus Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada will visit from 24 to 29 February and

8. Dr Jacques Magnan, an Otolaryngology, Head, and Neck Specialist affiliated with Hôpital Nord, Marseille, France, will visit from 1 to 5 March.

Other experts are scheduled to visit in the coming months as part of HMC’s focus on hosting highly-respected physicians and surgeons from around the world. Hosting visiting international consultants who are experts in their field is in line with HMC’s commitment to providing specialised medical services to the people of Qatar.

Members of the public wishing to book an appointment with the visiting consultants are advised to discuss this option with their physician.

Source:gulf-times.com