Since the start of the current camping season, Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Ambulance Service has responded to 571 calls from the Sealine area as part of the healthcare provider’s commitment to delivering safe, compassionate, and effective healthcare to all residents in Qatar.

“As part of their regular duties, Ambulance teams respond to reported emergencies throughout the country 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing world-class medical care for people in the unfortunate event of a serious, potentially life-threatening incident. HMC’s Ambulance Service coverage in the Sealine area allows us to quickly respond to all emergency calls from campers near the Sealine resort and surrounding areas,” said Mr. Abdulaziz Al Yafei, Assistant Executive Director of the Ambulance Service.

“We have increased our presence in this area during the weekends and now have 11 ambulances at the ready. There are also two helicopters available to respond to incidents in places that ambulances can’t reach, which is especially important in cases of severe injuries, and other incidents where individuals require urgent medical care and transfer to the Emergency Department at Hamad General or Al Wakra Hospital,” added Mr. Al Yafei

Mr. Al Yafei noted that between 1 November, 2019 and 4 January, 2020, a total of 571 calls from 999 were received at the National Command Center requesting an ambulance to the Sealine area. He said of these calls, 280 patients complained of general sickness, 142 patients were treated for injuries sustained as a result of car and motorcycle accidents, and 149 cases involved general complaints of injury not associated with car or motorcycle accidents.

Mr. Al Yafei said the Ambulance Service’s fleet is prepared to respond to all emergency calls from campers near the Sealine resort and surrounding areas during the camping season. He said the new 4×4 ambulances have been modified to cope with the special terrain in the Sealine and surrounding areas, providing them with great flexibility and the ability reach patients quickly and safely.

