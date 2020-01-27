Doha

PATIENTS requiring kidney transplant procedures are benefiting from a new procedure, the ABO-incompatible kidney transplantation, implemented at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) last year.

Kidney transplantation is the best treatment option for patients with kidney failure as it increases survival and improves the quality of life.

Dr Yousuf al Maslamani, director of Qatar Center for Organ Transplantation at HMC, said that the ABO-incompatible transplantation permits more efficient use of available organs regardless of ABO blood type.

“With standard kidney transplants, the recipient’s blood group must be compatible with the donor’s blood group. However, recent advances in the field of transplantation have made it possible for transplantations to be performed in cases where the recipient and donor have incompatible blood groups. Last year saw the introduction of this new sophisticated technology in Qatar and the first blood group incompatible kidney transplant procedure was successfully done at HMC in May, 2019, between a mother and her daughter,” explained Dr Maslamani.

Dr Riadh Abdul Sattar Fadhil, director of Qatar Organ Donation Center (Hiba) at HMC, said the introduction of this new procedure is a significant step forward for kidney transplantation in Qatar.

“As the technology, system and safety have been achieved, we are preparing many patients to have ABO-incompatible kidney transplantations in 2020,” said Dr Fadhil.

“The ABO-incompatible kidney transplantation is a unique project that allows for successful kidney transplantation across the ABO blood group barrier by reducing the circulating-related antibody levels using new technology and immunotherapy. This will expand the kidney donor pool, improve access to kidney transplantation and shorten the waiting list and waiting time for kidney transplantation,” Dr Fadhil added.

The implementation of ABO-incompatible kidney transplantations is the result of the collaboration of a number of departments across HMC, including Nephrology, Uro-transplant, the Blood Donation Center and the Department of Laboratory Pathology and Medicine.

Dr Hassan al Malki, head of Nephrology at HMC, said chronic kidney disease and end-stage-kidney-disease are highly prevalent worldwide, noting that these conditions are on the increase in Qatar.

“Globally, chronic kidney disease causes more than 2.4 million deaths each year and is the sixth fastest-growing cause of death. Around 10 percent of the world’s population is affected by chronic kidney disease and it is estimated that the disease affects 13 percent of Qatar’s population,” said Dr Malki.

“The incidence of dialysis therapy for end-stage-kidney-disease in Qatar has increased from 82 people per million population in 2013 to 120 people per million population in 2018. Due to this significant increase in the number of patients requiring kidney transplant procedures in Qatar, it is essential that we continue to improve the quality and range of treatment options available,” Dr Malki added.

Source:qatar-tribune.com