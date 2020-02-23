Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced that 50% of renovation and upgrade works at the Surgical Specialty Center, located at the former Women’s Hospital, has been completed.

The remaining works will be completed in the coming months, with the specialised surgery facility expected to be fully operational by early 2021.

Once completed, several surgical services will be relocated to the new facility, including orthopaedic surgery, vascular surgery, urology, and organ transplantation. There are also plans to relocate bariatric surgery services to the facility.

Dr Mohamed El Akkad, vice chair of surgery at HMC, said the refurbishment works will significantly enhance the look and feel of the Surgical Specialty Center.

“The completion of maintenance and renovation works on the second and third floors of the building in late 2019 enabled us to move 86 general and craniomaxillofacial surgery inpatients, as well as urgent surgery patients, from the 5th and 6th floors. Work on the 4th floor is expected to be completed soon and will be followed by maintenance and renovation works on the remaining floors of the building. Planned refurbishment works on the 4th floor include renovations to walls and floors and will increase the number of rooms to 52, as well as the size of these rooms. Each floor of the building will house six private rooms, bringing the total number of private inpatient rooms to thirty,” said Dr El Akkad.

Dr El Akkad explained that the centre, which is administratively affiliated with Hamad General Hospital (HGH), will help increase the surgical capacity at HGH by adding three new operating theatres, bringing the total number of operating theatres in the hospital to 20.

The expansion is also expected to lead to an increase in the number of surgeries performed at the hospital by 12 cases per day, bringing the total number of surgeries performed to around 80 cases per day.

The addition of new beds will also allow for an increase in the number of non-urgent (elective) surgeries performed daily at HGH by up to 50%, which will help reduce waiting times and prevent the postponement of planned surgical procedures.

“Once fully operational, the centre will facilitate more efficient patient care pathways through introducing a modern, integrated patient tracking system that will eliminate the need to stay in the hospital the night before surgery for day surgery patients. The system will enable patients to check into the hospital on the morning of their surgery for pre-surgery preparation and then return to the hospital later in the day to undergo their operation. These renovation works will also see the addition of new amenities for patients and visitors, including a minimarket,” added Dr El Akkad.

The Surgical Specialty Center was partially commissioned in early 2019 in the former Women’s Hospital building following the relocation of most of that hospital’s services to the new Women’s Wellness and Research Center.

The establishment of the Surgical Specialty Center supports HMC’s ongoing work towards attaining international recognition as a centre of excellence for specialised surgery.

Once fully operational, the Surgical Specialty Center will be an important addition to Qatar’s health system and will help place HMC’s surgical services on par with the world’s best specialised surgical facilities, including the United States-based Mayo Clinic and New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Canada’s Toronto General Hospital.