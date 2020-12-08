Honoring the winners of the Sheikh Tamim International Award for Excellence in Combating Corruption … tomorrow

Doha – Qena:

A ceremony honoring the winners of the “Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani International Award for Excellence in Combating Corruption” in its fifth edition will be held tomorrow “Wednesday” in Tunis, the sisterly Republic of Tunisia, in cooperation with the United Nations Organization and in the presence of a number of its senior officials, in addition to members of the award’s supreme committee and the advisory board To select its winners, and a number of international guests interested in the award’s field .

The award is awarded in four areas, namely, lifetime achievement / outstanding achievement, innovation, youth creativity and interaction, research and academic educational materials, and its awarding each year coincides with the celebration of the International Anti-Corruption Day held by the United Nations on the ninth of December of each year .