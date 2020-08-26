The Meteorological Department expected that until six o’clock in the evening today, the weather will be accompanied by dust stuck in some areas of the coast at the beginning, then it will become hot during the day with some clouds .. And in the sea the weather sometimes accompanies some clouds and dust stuck later.

The winds on the coast are mostly northwesterly to northeasterly, at speeds ranging between 5 and 15 knots .. And at sea, the winds are mostly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 3 and 12 knots, with gusts of up to 18 knots on the northern regions at the beginning.

The horizontal visibility ranges from 4 to 8 km and decreases to 3 km or less in some areas at first.

The height of the waves on the coast ranges between one and two feet, and they rise to 3 feet at the beginning. In the sea, between one and 3 feet, and they rise to 5 feet over the northern regions at the beginning.

The maximum expected temperature in Doha is / 41 / degrees Celsius.

The tidal times are as follows:

Doha: The highest tide is at twelve minutes in the afternoon … and the lowest tide is at five in the afternoon.

Al Wakrah: Highest tide at 11.19 in the morning.

Mesaieed: The highest tide is at 1:26 pm.

Al Khor: The highest tide is at 10:35 in the morning … and the lowest ebb at 3:31 pm.

Ruwais: The highest tide is at 10:33 in the morning … and the lowest ebb at 4:59 in the afternoon.

Dukhan: The highest tide is at 3:36 pm, and the lowest ebb at 9:26 in the morning.

The sun sets, with the grace of God Almighty, at 5:58 pm.