Its reputation on the international level for its quality and keeping abreast of all developments and the latest developments related to the global hospitality sector through a professional and professional staff with a great balance of experience, explaining that the Clean Qatar program includes hotels conducting daily sterilization of their facilities, as well as carrying out and repeatedly thorough cleaning and using disinfectants in all rooms, and systems Air conditioning, equipment, tanks and toilets, in addition to ensuring intensive sterilization of the areas in which meeting and communicating with guests, especially reception halls and other common places, avoid the use of the elevator by several people at the same time, as only a maximum of 30% of its capacity is allowed. The hotel must also use phone applications or other modern technologies to complete the arrival and departure procedures without contact, and maintain a safe distance between individuals, which is not less than 2 meters.

Suleiman: The program is raising levels of confidence in the sector

Mr. Wissam Sulaiman, General Manager of The St. Regis Doha Hotel, said, “The Clean Qatar Program is an integrated health program by all standards and comes as a continuation of the efforts and precautionary measures applied by the hotel sector to ensure the safety of employees and guests. St. Regis has been strictly committed to implementing the program’s provisions in all its facilities, including rooms, restaurants and other vital facilities, which gave the hotel management and guests reassurance, safety and security, stressing that the hotel will continue to implement the health program system as an effective platform in achieving the preservation of the health of the guest and the hotel’s workers, expressing He thanked the Ministry of Public Health and the National Tourism Council for their great and effective role in promoting the successful march of the hotel sector and supporting its vitality and dynamism in stimulating domestic tourism and attracting a large number of visitors.

“The hotel has obtained the Clean Qatar Program certificate thanks to its achievement of all the terms and data of the program and its role in providing a safe and sound stay experience for guests and workers,” he said, noting that the St. Regis Hotel, in order to achieve all safety and safety standards, worked to sterilize its service facilities daily, as well as doing thorough cleaning and use of disinfectants repeatedly. In all rooms, air conditioning systems, equipment, tanks and toilets, he also stressed the prevention of the use of the elevator by several people at the same time, as only a maximum of 30% of its capacity is allowed. The hotel also stressed the use of phone applications or other modern technologies to finish the arrival and departure procedures. Without touching and maintaining a safe distance between individuals, which is not less than 2 meters, in addition to checking the temperature of all employees daily before starting work, isolating the employee immediately in the event of noticing any symptoms that may appear on him, contacting the Ministry of Public Health and applying the same conditions to suppliers and inmates.

Al Mallah: Sanitary measures support the hotel business

Mr. Ziyad Al Mallah, General Manager of Al Messila Resort and Spa Doha said, “The hotel sector has been able to receive the continuous flow of domestic tourism and provide an integrated, safe and sound residence experience by activating all procedures and guidelines that must be followed, including sterilization and cleaning for all service hotel facilities, including rooms, restaurants, elevators, temperature checks, etc., describing the program Clean Qatar, which was inaugurated by the National Tourism Council in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health, as an integrated and unique program that contributed to providing a safe and healthy tourism experience for the residents and visitors of Qatar, noting in this context that the National Tourism Council is always racing to launch a number of specific initiatives that would support The operating business of the hotel sector to play its role in encouraging and revitalizing domestic tourism. Al Mallah said, “The Messila Resort & Spa Doha has managedFrom obtaining a clean Qatar program certificate thanks to his constant keenness to implement all its clauses and his tireless work to sterilize all escorts continuously, in addition to thorough cleaning using disinfectants in all rooms, air conditioning systems and toilets, in addition to ensuring intensive sterilization of the areas where meeting and communication with guests, especially Reception lounges and other common places, indicating that the activation of these preventive measures has played a vital and effective role in the growth of domestic tourism turnout to the hotel, stressing that the resort will continue its strict commitment to all program terms during its next operational career.

Al-Jabri: Marketing the Clean Qatar Program certificate internationally

Mr. Rami Al-Jabari, General Manager of Forpoints by Sheraton Doha, said, “The Clean Qatar Program is one of the best health programs that support the operational business of the hotel sector due to its active and positive role in enhancing the turnout of hospitality establishments of various classifications and categories, indicating that the program was able to provide a safe and integrated tourism experience through a distinguished stay.” And healthy for guests and enjoy all the comfort of all the facilities included in the Four Points by Sheraton Doha Hotel, indicating that the hotel, according to its strict implementation of all the terms of the program, has obtained the Clean Qatar Program certificate and worked on marketing it to introduce visitors from various world tourism markets to the system of integrated procedures that the hotel puts on the ground to provide data Safe and secure accommodation, Al-Jabari said.Thanks to its implementation of all the terms of the Qatar Clean Program, Four Points by Sheraton Doha has managed to acquire a large share of domestic tourism, describing in this context the programs as one of the integrated programs that contribute to stimulating and stimulating domestic tourism, he said.The Qatar program is clean from the vital programs that support the march of the hotel sector business and provide it with opportunities to receive the tourist flow from all the global markets exporting to tourism due to giving it reassurance and safety for guests and allows them to enjoy all service hotel facilities, explaining that the hotel works to sterilize its service facilities daily, as well as doing Frequent thorough cleaning and the use of disinfectants in all rooms, and air conditioning systems, as well as prohibiting the use of the elevator by several people at the same time, where only a maximum of 30% of its capacity is allowed, and it also works on the use of phone applications or other modern technologies to finish the arrival and departure procedures without contact And maintaining a safe distance between individuals, which is not less than 2 meters, in addition to checking the temperature of all its employees daily before starting work

Qasim: Hotels strongly support domestic tourism

Mr. Shadi Qassem, General Manager of Doha Avenue Hotel, said, “The Qatar program is clean from the integrated program in which all hotels are keen to implement its standards in order to provide the two elements of safety and security for the stay of guests, stressing that the Doha Avenue Hotel is strictly committed to implementing all the precautionary measures included in the program, which is one of the most The programs are vital and complementary, indicating that the program’s data, with the support of the National Tourism Council, has made a great contribution to pushing the hotel’s occupancy rates. “The Avenue Hotel has obtained the Clean Qatar Program certificate thanks to its fulfillment of the program’s terms and its role in achieving a safe stay experience for guests and enjoying comfort and peace in all. The hotel’s service facilities, indicating that the hotel has worked to market this certificate on its website, indicating that the hotel will continue to work with the terms of this program supported by the National Tourism Council to stimulate and stimulate domestic tourism, and Shadi Qassem said.Avenue Hotel has worked to sterilize all escorts continuously, in addition to thorough cleaning using disinfectants in all rooms, air conditioning systems and toilets, in addition to ensuring intensive sterilization of the areas where meeting and communication with guests, especially the reception halls and other common places, indicating that the activation of these preventive measures has been met The approval of the guests, which made the hotel the focus of domestic tourism.