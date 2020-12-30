Police Clearance from Qatar

In order to obtain a police clearance certificate from Qatar you must provide the consular section of the embassy with the following documents:

Fingerprint document from the MET police and certified from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in England or the foreign affairs office in your country



Four passport photos



A colour photocopy of the picture ID of your passports (old and new)



A colour photocopy of your residency permit in Doha



Fees of £78 – Postal Order or Cash Only



Prepaid self-addressed envelope (special delivery or recorded delivery) to return your documents

Cover letter from yourself explaining the reason for requesting the police clearance. Please include: The period of time that you worked in Qatar Your current address Your contact details



All documents are to be submitted to the Embassy legalization department in London.

Please be advised that it will take at least three months to process this certificate.

Consular Information

Please note Consular opening times differ from Embassy opening times

Consulate opening hours:

Monday to Friday

10.00 AM – 1.00 PM

For inquiries regarding your application, please e-mail us at

consular@qatarembassy.org.uk

Alternatively, you can contact us on

020 7 493 22 00 ext 253