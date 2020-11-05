How Does the Removal of NOC Affect Employers in Qatar

Since, all workers in Qatar can change jobs without getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC), most employers were confused about how this new law will affect labor mobility. These changes are the main achievement in Qatar’s labor change plan and transition towards an information-based economy as set out in Vision 2030.

But, while the removal of the NOC covers all laborers, the rules to end an employment agreement and change jobs differ for various categories of workers. So what are the new procedures that employers need to follow when an employee needs to change jobs? Read more information from the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs below.

In case you’re a worker, read this: How to change jobs in Qatar without NOC (2020 version)

What do these changes mean in practice?

All workers in Qatar, regardless of whether on fixed-term agreements or open-ended agreements, no longer need to acquire a NOC to change employers. This implies that as an employer, you can easily recruit laborers locally with the skills and experience required for the job.

By what method will these legislative changes advantage me as an employer?

The new laws will lead to:

Better job coordinating where employers can recruit laborers with the good skills to do the tasks and past experience in Qatar

The decrease in recruitment and repatriation costs through local recruitment

Increased job satisfaction leads to higher maintenance of workers

What strategies do I need to follow as an employer to terminate the employment agreement of a laborer?

After the probation period, an employer wishing to terminate the employment agreement of a laborer should inform the worker that he/she plans to terminate the employment contract, through ADLSA’s electronic system.

If the worker has worked with the employer for a long time or less, the notification period is 1 month.

If the worker has worked with the employer for over two years, the notification period is 2 months.

The employer should keep on paying the wage and different advantages to the worker during the notification period, according to the employment contract.

Will an employer terminate the employment agreement of a worker quickly without observing the notification period?

If the employer ends the agreement without observing the notification period, he/she should pay the laborer a remuneration equivalent to the worker’s basic wage for the notification period or the remaining duration of the notification period. This is determined as an amount equal to the basic wage for the rest of the part of the notification period.

For example: If the worker’s basic wage is QAR 1,500 every month and the employer requests that the worker stop working 14 days before the end of a one-month notice period, the employer should pay the worker QAR 750 to end the agreement legitimately.

Could an employer terminate the employment agreement of a laborer during the probation period?

An employer may terminate the employment agreement of a worker during the probation period if the business finds out that the laborer is unfit to complete his/her duties. The employer should tell the worker at least 1 month before the end, through ADLSA’s electronic system.

Endless termination of the employment contract, if the worker is returning to his/her country, the employer should cover the expenses of the return plane ticket.

During the probation period, can an employer terminate the employment agreement of a laborer without observing the notification period?

If the employer requests that the laborer stop working before the end of the notification period, the business will pay the worker for the entire notification period the employer asked the worker not to work.

This is determined as an amount equivalent to the basic pay for the remaining part of the notification period.

For example: If the laborer’s basic wage is QAR 1,500 every month and the employer requests that the specialist stop working 14 days before the end of a one-month notice period the employer should pay the worker QAR 750 to end the agreement legitimately.

Does an employer need to pay for the return flight ticket of the laborer upon the end?

The employer must finish the laborer’s repatriation procedures, including bearing the expense of a return air ticket, to his/her country of residence within a limit of about 14 days from contract expiration. If the laborers join another employer before leaving the country, the repatriation commitment will be incumbent upon the new employer.

If where the laborer ends the employment contract before its end and plans to leave Qatar while regarding the notification period (outside of the scope of changed Article 51 of the Labor Law), the employer will take care of part of the expense of the return air ticket proportional to the actual work duration the worker completed out of the full term of the employment contract.

What systems does an employer need to follow to locally recruit a laborer?

1. Once the change in employer (mentioned by the laborer) is confirmed by ADLSA, the employer will get an confirmation SMS from ADLSA

2. The employer is then responsible for filling the information on the employment contract with the new worker through ADLSA’s Digital Authentication System for a Multilingual Employment Contract. After filling the information, the employer should print the employment agreement to be signed by himself/herself and the worker, and then transfer the signed copy with the other required documents to the digital stage.

Upon ADLSA’s affirmation that the work contract has been validated, the employer should pay the fees for contract verification and print the confirmed employment contract, which will be automatically sent to the Ministry of Interior’s program for ID issuance purposes. He/she should give a copy of the confirmed employment agreement to the worker.

3. The business should sign into the Ministry of Interior’s METRASH services website page to request a new Qatari ID card (QID) for the worker.

4. When the QID method is finished, the employer should give the new QID and the health card to the new worker.

Who pays for the administrative procedure needed to change the employer?

The authoritative strategy needed to change the employer is free of charge for workers. The new employer should pay QAR 60 to validate the recently signed employment contract.

Where would employers be able to find more information?

For more information please contact the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs on the hotline (16008) or send an email info@adlsa.gov.qa, check site www.adlsa.gov.qa, or visit MADSLA offices.