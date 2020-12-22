The whole process may take a minimum of 10 days to two weeks before you obtain the approval, and it is not as you mentioned earlier that once it’s filled out by the current employer to be sent to Immigration, NO, you should fill out the whole info from all parties, then submit it once with all the required documents.

Apply for a Change Employer

Topics: Employment and Workplace, Visas and Official Documents

Employment and Workplace, Visas and Official Documents Audience: Business

Residents and companies may submit a request online through the Ministry of Interior (MOI) website to obtain approval on changing their employer/sponsor.

Online Instructions

Login to the MOI website using your smart card.

Select “Residency Services” from the list, then click on “Consume RP Change Sponsorship Approvals”.

Select the required approvals by ticking the checkbox opposite to the Application Number.

Choose the delivery option: Personally from the committee concerned with the approval of recruitment applications at the Expatriates Affairs Department, or by mail courier via Qatar Postal Services Company.

Pay fees and print/save the receipt.

Offline Instructions

Download and fill out the application form.

Attach the defined documents for changing the employer below in the form.

Service Center

Committee concerned with the approval of recruitment applications affiliated to Expatriate Affairs Department.

Additional Information

Companies must choose the delivery option of the mail courier via Qatar Postal Services Company.

The expatriate shall complete the terms of the employment contract inside the country or the employer may terminate the contract without any legal sanctions on the expatriate.

The expatriate shall complete five years or more with the same employer, in case the contract term is undefined.

If the term of the employment contract is undefined, the approval of the current employer on moving to work for another employer is required in case the expatriate is seeking to terminate the current contract without completing its term or the five years’ period.

The expatriate shall bring a contract from the new employer.

