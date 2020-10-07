It can be a real hassle to apply for Qatar visa. Especially if you don’t get the right kind of guidance, things can get even more difficult for you which is why today we are here for you. If you want to obtain your Qatar visa in the easiest possible way and if you want to know the legit details for it then stick with us till the end. Today we are going to you all that you have to do to get your Qatar visa.

How Much Is Visa To Qatar?

The Qatar visa fee depends on the type of visa you are applying for. The most common type that people opt for is the tourist visa and that comes with a cost of somewhat around USD.27.78 including a service fee of USD.14.00. In simpler words, the visa won’t cost you a lot if you are planning to visit Qatar. The wiser thing to do would be to apply for Qatar visa via an agency so that your application gets accepted right away without causing you any inconvenience or trouble.

Do I Need Visa For Qatar?

It depends on your nationality whether you require a visa to enter Qatar or not. The good news here is that Qatar has a policy of a visa-free entry and nationals from more than 80 countries can apply for it online. All you need to do is to first check those countries that are allowed entry without a visa in Qatar.

How Can I Get Qatar Visa?

Mostly people apply for a visit visa in which they intend to stay in Qatar for more than 14 days. Now, if you are someone applying for a visit visa then you need a sponsorship of a Qatar resident. If not a resident, even a hotel or some company can provide you sponsorship for your visit visa. To apply for this visa, the applicant must have a valid passport that’s working for at least six months. Along with that, the applicant must also have an onward ticket or a return ticket. In some countries, even cash or credit card along with hotel reservations are required. If you have all these things pre-planned, your application will get accepted and within the next 7 days you will have your visa.

What Are The Types Of Visa In Qatar?

The Interior Ministry In Qatar offers a number of entry visas. From visa in advance to visa on arrival to electronic notification, you can opt for anything that you like. But before choosing the type of visa, it’s recommended that you check the eligibility criteria first. For example, as said earlier, for a visa-free entry to Qatar, you are first supposed to check if your country to which you belong comes in the list of “visa-free countries” for Qatar. If not, you can easily opt for a visit visa and ask someone in Qatar to send you a sponsorship.

This is all that you need to know about Qatar visa. For more information, drop your queries and we will be happy to answer them for you.