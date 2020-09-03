Exceptional Entry Permit is an important document which lets the residents of Qatar who are stuck abroad due to Covid19. The applications for the Exceptional Entry Permit would start from August 01, 2020 and will allow employers and employees from governmental and private companies to come back to Qatar.

Applying for Exceptional Entry Permit

When one visits the portal, they can find two kinds of accounts – one for Qatar residents while the other for visitors and business representatives. Once approved, the intimation would be made to the concerned party through email. Here are the steps to apply for the Exceptional Entry Permit –

Visit the portal and create a new account or log into your existing account

Click on ‘Apply for Exceptional Entry Permit’ tab. Do read all terms and conditions and know about required attachments for the same.

Fill the required information in the blanks correctly as per your documents. Any wrong information must be avoided.

Enter correct email id to receive your intimation of approval for the application.

Get the permit printed and keep a copy of it as well as a copy of quarantine undertaking to be presented to the airport officials.

Creating an account for Qatari Citizens and residents

Qatari citizen and residents who want to create an account to get the Exceptional Entry Permit would require filling a form on the portal. They must have in possession of their QID number, mobile number and email ID to proceed for application. In the next tab, they would require providing some personal information and they must select a solid password to complete the registration.

Creating an account for Visitors and representatives

Visitors and other representatives would require their email ID, mobile ID and some personal information at the time of application for Permanent Entry Permit. They would need to create a password and complete the registration process.

About the Exceptional Entry Permit

Here are some of the important facts about The Exceptional Entry Permit –

Qatar residents, employees and employers can apply for ‘exceptional entry permit’ through the Qatar portal website from August 1, 2020.

The entry permit can be availed for residents and their family members. If the resident, to whom an entry permit has been issued, is outside the country, entry permits are issued for respective family members automatically.

The validity of the permit is one month from the time of its issuance. If the permit gets expired, a new application would need to be submitted.

Those applying for the permit must also download the Ehteraz mobile application and install it post arrival in Qatar.

If the applicant is coming from a low-risk country, their evidence of residence in that country for last three days must be submitted with their application.

The authorities will have the right to accept or reject the application as per terms and conditions laid out for the purpose.

All data and information furnished by the applicant must be true and any discrepancy would invite legal liabilities for those applying.

Terms and Conditions

Low Risk countries

Those people coming from low-risk countries must –

Have already conducted Covid19 test in an approved hospital within the last 48 hours from their date of departure. A hard copy of the result must be submitted upon arrival.

If the test has not been conducted, it would be conducted after their arrival in Qatar.

If the applicant is coming from a low-risk country, their evidence of residence in that country for last three days must be submitted with their application. If they reside for less than 72 hours in a low-risk country, they will be considered coming from other countries and hence will be treated accordingly.

Other countries

Those people coming from other countries would have to do keep in mind, the following aspects –

They must reserve a hotel designated and approved for quarantine by Qatar authorities.

A test would be conducted at the airport and if found positive, necessary isolation and treatment would be taken into consideration. If found negative, they would be sent for one week isolation.

Those holding permit must adhere to set rules and regulations as well as procedures laid out by the Ministry of Public Health.

Documents required at the Airport

Passport Qatar residence card Entry permit Hotel quarantine undertaking Covid19 test certificate Hotel reservation slip for quarantine – People coming from other country would require to isolate them in a hotel. For that they would need to put up a hotel reservation and a receipt for the same needs to submit to the competent authority.

For additional information, the applicants can call on 109 from inside Qatar or on +974 44069999 from outside Qatar.