How the Senate GOP’s right turn paved the way for Barrett

The majority leader’s call with the president was sandwiched in between intense lobbying sessions with the president’s top aides on Sept. 19. Before speaking to Trump, McConnell told White House counsel Pat Cipollone and chief of staff Mark Meadows that Barrett had the strongest shot at confirmation. She was the “obvious” choice, McConnell said, even as Meadows quizzed him on Allison Jones Rushing, an appellate court judge.

On Monday, eight days before the presidential election, Barrett was confirmed. It’s a win not just for McConnell and Trump; it marks a sea change in how Republicans handle judicial nominees amid the decades-long war over abortion rights. Just two years ago, Barrett was seen as possibly too conservative to be confirmed by a narrow Republican Senate majority, and too hostile to Roe v. Wade. This time around, McConnell argued to the White House not to meet with anyone other Barrett, according to the aides.

The shift comes after Republicans picked up two seats in the 2018 midterms along with a harder-right turn in the conference’s center of gravity. Soon Barrett began climbing the charts among Republicans to the point that when Ginsburg died in late September, she seemed almost inevitable. This spring, McConnell and Andrew Ferguson, his chief counsel, began discussing who they might have fill Ginsburg’s vacancy if it arose in the waning weeks of Trump’s term. In that meeting, the GOP leader and his top staffers settled on Barrett, according to the leadership aide.

By the time she was confirmed 52-48, every Republican other than Maine Sen. Susan Collins voted for her, with Collins only expressing opposition to confirming a high court nominee in an election year. There wasn’t even much drama in the end.

“We did a lot of outreach to find out where people were, who they liked. And by the time this one became vacant, there were a lot of unsolicited [requests from senators]: ‘I want Barrett,’” said Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.). “The calculus going into this was probably a little different than it was before.”