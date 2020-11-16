Driving License Application

To apply for a Qatar Driving License you must be a resident of Qatar; at least 18 years of age (light vehicle or motorcycle license), or 21 (heavy vehicle license; be physically fit; and posses the level of driving proficiency required, this means that most expats will be required to take the driving test at an authorized testing center.

Applying for a Qatar Driving License is relatively easy and involves presenting various documents at the new Madinat Khalifa Traffic Department building, a purpose built facility with as many as 106 counters open from 7am to 11am and 4pm to 7pm throughout the week (closed Fridays).

Print and fill out the application form in Arabic. Translation typing services are available in the proximity of the Traffic Department building for a small fee.

The license fee for Qataris is QR500 (valid for 10 years) and QR250 for non-Qataris (valid for 5 years). Additional fees apply for driving and vision tests.

You will be asked to take a vision test, which is done at the time you apply. On passing the eye test and paying the appropriate fee (payment by card only) your driving license will be issued immediately.

Application requirements for Qataris:

Applicants must be the legal age to drive

ID card and 1 copy

3 recent color photographs (passport size)

Driving learning deposit (3 months) for those who wish to learn driving using a private car.

Application requirements for non-Qataris:

Applicants must be the legal age to drive.

ID card or passport and 1 copy.

A copy of the ID card of your sponsor (if the sponsor is a person).

A letter from your sponsor to approve the request for a new license.

3 recent color photographs (passport size).

The applicant may apply at an Approved Driving School of his or her choice.

Application requirements for diplomats and officials of international missions:

Book of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A copy of the diplomatic card

Original license

3 recent color photographs (passport size)

The application is free of charge for diplomats and officials of international missions.

Application requirements for new residents in Qatar holding a driving license from another country:

If you hold a driving license issued from your country, or from an accepted body, you will be referred to a driving school to undergo a test to assess your ability to drive.

On passing this test a Qatar driving license will be issued.

If you fail to pass the test on the second attempt you will be referred to a full training course at an approved driving school (see License to Drive).

Application requirements for those with disabilities or impairments:

Those with a disability or impairment will be referred to the medical services authority by the traffic department for a disability type report.

Following acceptance of the medical report, a license will be granted according to the appraisal.

Clear indication of the disability is required on the holder’s driving license. In some cases a sticker is required on the car.

Requirements for tourists including those from the GCC: