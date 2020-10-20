How to apply for a Police Clearance Certificate in Qatar? TrustLink Services Sep 13, 2019 · 2 min read

Are you wondering how to get a Police Clearance Certificate in Qatar?

What is a Police Clearance Certificate (Qatar PCC)?

A Qatar Police Clearance Certificate or a Qatar Good Conduct Certificate is an official document issued by the Criminal Evidence and Information Department (CEID) which attests that the applicant of the PCC does not have any criminal record. If the applicant does have any criminal record, the relevant details will be mentioned in the PCC. A Qatar Police clearance certificate is a very important document in Qatar for the completion of different needs, like migration, marriage, employment, UPDA Exam etc. Qatar PCC is also required to start a business in Qatar.

The prerequisite of applying for a Qatar PCC is a 6 month stay in Qatar and a record of your fingerprint in the MOI system.

Documents Required for Qatar PCC:

Fully filled Application Form

Copy of the Passport

Copy of the Qatar ID

Copy of the fingerprint document (Attested by the Qatar Embassy in home country)

2 photographs (4 x 6 cm)

Home Country PCC attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Qatar (MOFA)

Letter from Company (if applicable)

Date of First Entry and Last Exit (if applicable)

Once all of the above documents have been submitted, the PCC will be issued within 5–7 days, provided that all the documents are correctly submitted. TrustLink has a professional team that can handle the process of obtaining the Police Clearance Certificate in Qatar.

