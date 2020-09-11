To restrict the dominance of novel coronavirus – Ministry of interior (Qatar) is

emphasizing on the usage of e-services to accomplish the necessary transactions.

According to the ministry, the transactions such as procedure of changing employer

or sponsor which was carried out by submitting physical forms will now be

conducted via online medium.

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs (MADLSA)

and the Ministry of Interior (MOI) were responsible for transferring company

sponsorship via offline mode. And, will continue the process of transferring company

sponsorship and changing employers via new online procedure.

One can read the guide on How to Change Jobs in Qatar (Link)

The ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs has

issued the following conditions and regulations to changing the employer –

The new employer will not face any restrictions Employee will have to submit a notice 30 days prior to the contract comes to

an end (if it is mentioned as a fixed-term contract) In case of an open-ended contract, employees will have to stay more than five

years in service. The notice period is as follows: One has to serve notice period of 30 days, if duration of service is five years.

One has to serve a notice period of 60 days,If service is more than five years. All the applications and approvals are subject to all terms and conditions as

per the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social affairs. Industry would be private sector. In case, if one has technical issues or queries, please connect to to tech

support team at Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social

affairs – E-notice@ADLSA.gov.qa 40288888

A. Must Keep the Documents Prepared

The following documents needs to be prepared as per MADLSA – Proof (copy) of previous organization’s work contract certified by MADLSA Proof of computer card of the previous organization (in case of consent) Attachment of official notification from MADLSA No objection letter from the previous organization addressed to the director of Department of Labour (in Arabic) Copy of the computer card of the new organization

B. Must Fill-up Employer Change/Leave Country, Worker Notice E-Service form

One needs to fill the Employer Change / Leave Country, Worker Notice E-Service”

form on the MADLSA website.

To log in, fill the following:

QID

Mobile number

Tick the checkbox for CAPTCHA

Enter the OTP code you will receive in your mobile number to access the form

Fill-up the following information:

Worker details: QID, Name, Nationality, Gender, Job Title, Age, Worker Mobile

Current employer: Establishment number, Employer Name

Request details: Purpose, Attested Contract Copy, Signed copy of notice form

C. Must get MADLSA approval

After submission of above documents, one can now wait for the approval from

MADLSA.

D. Transfer to the new company

Once you get approval, the new organization will then be notified about your

transfership under their company sponsorship.

Your new organization will then proceed with the transfer through the Ministry of

Interior’s e-services or via Metrash2 app. Further, the transfer fee will be paid as set

by the Ministry of Interior.