Did you find a new job in Qatar and wondering about the process of Sponsorship change? Read the below important details on how to change the employer in Qatar.

Disclaimer: This article is only provided as a guide and we do not offer this as a service.

Prerequisites for Sponsorship change:

No Objection Certificate (NOC) has to be provided by the current sponsor to transfer the sponsorship to the new sponsor.

The person should have completed minimum 2 years in Qatar with the current sponsor.

The new sponsor has to approve the transfer to his sponsorship.

The Sponsorship form has to be signed by the current sponsor, the new sponsor and the employee, which in turn should be verified.

Fees and Payment:

First Change: QR.2000 for companies and QR.1000 for individuals.

Second Change: QR.2500 for companies and QR.1500 for individuals.

Third Change: QR.3000 for companies and QR.2000 for individuals.

Documents Required:

Applicant’s Passport Copy with valid RP.

Copies of ID cards of current and new sponsor

Copy of the Computer Card of current and new sponsor

Copy of valid Municipal License of the new sponsor

Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) from Qatar

No Objection Certificate (NOC) from current sponsor

Note: