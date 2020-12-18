How to Check Qatar Visa Status Online| Qatar Visa Check Online by Passport Number in English

VISA – Visitors International Stay Admission is a permission that every individual need to have when traveling out of the country. It is valid for a particular period. Some countries also gave visa-free entry to some other nationals or they can get a tourist visa at the border. It is a temporary authority to stay in any other country. Normally is pasted/attached on a passport. This authority document is issued by the country you are going to visit.

Also, a visa has the holder’s bios but the main difference between passport and visa is the passport is an official document issued by holders’ national government and the visa by the country he/she is willing to visit.

QATAR VISA SERVICE: ORIGINAL OR FAKE

Once you are planning to go to Qatar for work or even for visit purposes, and you got your visa from any agent or office. Therefore, it is always advisable to check if the visa is original or fake to avoid any scam or fraud.

The good news is that now you can check a Qatar visa online on one Ministry of Interior Qatar website.

Note: Whatever the interface you see, follow this path at MOI Qatar website (Home > MOI Services > Inquiries > Visa Services > Visa Inquiry & Printing)

MOI QATAR VISA INQUIRY | STEPS

Step – 1: Go to the MOI Ministry of Interior for Qatar website by Clicking here for English version

Step – 2: Now, you will see the below screen (You may be different as the website is updating), Go to “Inquires”

Step – 3: Go to “Visa Services” in the MOI Services tab as you can see below.

Step – 4: Click on Visa Inquiry and Printing in Visa Inquiry Tab

Step – 5: Now, you can choose by Visa Number or by Passport Number. In the below picture, I have tried to check a visa via Visa number. Fill the verification code before clicking the Submit button.

Step – 6: If you see this kind of window like below it means that your visa is fake and is not valid to enter Qatar. MOI online system cannot find any record against your visa or passport number. Make sure to recheck with your agent or office again. Sometime the MOI system may down so make sure to recheck again after some time.

Step – 7: Great New if you see a visa like below. It means it is a valid Qatari work visa. Confirm all the information any bio as yours. Now you can print your Qatari visa for your records.

Step – 8: But if you see a visa like below that means that your visa is only for a tourist and you cannot work in Qatar.

This is how you can check a Qatari visa online easily to avoid any hassle at airports or on borders. This is how you get Qatar visa inquiry & printing. Visa inquiry for Qatar was never been that simple and hence the number of frauds by the agents have been decreased exponentially.

FAQ’S ABOUT QATAR VISA STATUS

What information I can get from MOI Information Inquiries?

You can get a lot of queries solved from Ministry of Interior Qatar online portal like

Check Visa’s approval and tracking.

Check Visa Enquiry and printing.

RP application tracking and printing.

Check Officials Documents.

Check Traffic violations.

Traffic report.

Exit permit application form.

Exit permit inquiry.

Airport entry permit application form.

Why my visa is invalid at MOI?

There may be any reason like

Your visa is not issued yet

Your agent is issued you a fake visa

You got a duplicate Qatari visa

I am an Indian but my visa is showing Bangladeshi?

It can b system error. Report them

I am an Engineer but my profession displaying here a Labour?

Make sure to get a visa for an Engineer or else you will get very fewer benefits from Qatar.

What is Qatar Visit Visa Price?

It totally depends on how long you want to stay there. Just make sure to inquire at the official site and avoid any agent or estimations.

How can I track my Visa status?

You can track the same as an above process like canceled or used.

What are Qatar visa requirements?

It depends on what kind of visa are you looking for like a visit, work, business, etc.

What is mentioned in the Qatari Visa?

You will find the information on a valid visa like, Picture of the visa holder, Nationality, Passport Number, Description of Visa Owner, Gender, Visa type- for work or visit, Travel Index, Stay Duration- like 1 year or 3 years Date of issue, Visa Validity, Visa Status- Valid to use. Passport Validity, Date of Birth, Profession, Sponsor Name, etc.

If I go on a tourist visa on my Car then how can I check Traffic Violations there?

Yes, you will be fined even if you are a tourist. You can check here Traffic Violations in Qatar