The government of Qatar recently announced that due to the airport closures, visitors with tourist visas, including ETAs (Electronic Travel Authorizations) that had been previously issued, were allowed to remain in the country without having to extend their visas or pay any fees. Besides this, they stated that a grace period would also be granted to leave the country when travel conditions became normal and flights started operating again.

Nevertheless, if you’re currently planning to travel to Qatar for business or the summer, you will need to present a valid Visa On-Arrival or ETA to be allowed to enter the country.

The great news is, iVisa can assist you in processing this document digitally from the comfort of your own home while you’re still planning for your trip, and without you having to spend endless hours at the airport when you arrive.

Learn all you need to know about applying for your Visa On Arrival with the help of iVisa’s friendly platform by reading our FAQs below.

Frequently Asked Questions

WHAT IS AN ETA OR VISA ON ARRIVAL AND WHY DO I NEED ONE TO ENTER QATAR?

The ETA is an official document that will allow you to enter and travel within Qatar. Travelers will get their visas through email after filling out a simple application form with all the required information. This means that the information you enter will be electronically sent to the Qatar Department of Immigration and we will later send your Qatar ETA online through email.

Please be advised that without one, you will be denied to enter this country.

WHAT DOCUMENTS DO I NEED TO GIVE YOU TO PROCESS MY ETA OR VISA ON ARRIVAL?

You will only need to provide us with the following documents so you can quickly apply for your Visa On-Arrival through iVisa’s reliable platform:

Your Passport Scan : we need you to provide a valid passport scan so we can have all your personal details and contact information.

: we need you to provide a valid passport scan so we can have all your personal details and contact information. Return Flight Ticket : because this document is only valid for 30 days , you will need to show proof of a valid return flight ticket to the immigration officers.

: because this document is only , you will need to show proof of a valid return flight ticket to the immigration officers. Accommodation Proof : it can be your hotel reservation or a written letter from your host in Qatar.

: it can be your hotel reservation or a written letter from your host in Qatar. Valid Email Address : our team of experts will send you the document directly to your email, which is why you need to give us a valid email address.

: our team of experts will send you the document directly to your email, which is why you need to give us a valid email address. Method of Payment: you will be allowed to use Paypal or a valid credit or debit card to pay for the fees.

WHAT ARE THE STANDARD PROCESSING TIMES AND FEES TO GET MY ETA?

We understand why these are customers’ top concerns. This is exactly the reason why iVisa has created a fast and secure system for you to process your ETA or Visa-On-Arrival from the comfort of your own place, without ever having to leave your house! Here are the available procedure times for you to choose the one that is most fitting to your current touring needs:

Tourist eVisa (Valid for 30 days with a double-entry)

Standard Processing Time – you’ll have your document in 10 Business Days , and the price will be USD 35.00 (fees included).

– you’ll have your document in , and the price will be (fees included). Rush Processing Time – you’ll receive your document in 7 Business Days , and the price will be USD 65.00 (all service fees included).

– you’ll receive your document in , and the price will be (all service fees included). Super Rush Processing Time – this is the fastest option available. You will get the eVisa in 4 Business Days , by paying USD 85.00 .

Don’t forget that you can contact us at any time if you require further assistance processing your ETA or if you have other questions about how to submit your request.

HOW EXACTLY DO I PROCESS MY VISA ON ARRIVAL?

When you’ve finished processing your documents through iVisa’s highly secure platform, you’ll experience the fastest way to get your Visa On-Arrival without having to spend long hours waiting for it at the airport. Besides, iVisa’s system is extremely trustworthy. We can guarantee that you won’t take longer than 10 minutes to fill out the application if you follow our 3-step method:

First , Fill out your application form on this link. Next, choose the procedure time that is the most helpful for your travel needs.

, Fill out your application form on this link. Next, choose the procedure time that is the most helpful for your travel needs. Second now double-check the information you’ve provided by verifying that is indeed correct. Then, you will proceed with the online payment via Paypal or with any valid credit or debit card.

now double-check the information you’ve provided by verifying that is indeed correct. Then, you will proceed with the online payment via Paypal or with any valid credit or debit card. Third, simply upload your passport scan and any other documents if it’s required. The last thing you’ll need to do is to deliver the online form when you click on the “submit” button.

After you’ve correctly submitted the form, iVisa’s expert work team will carefully verify your application to send the ETA directly to your email. Please be advised that you might also receive a QR code that you will have to show to the immigration officers when you arrive at the airport.

HOW SAFE IS IVISA TO PROCESS MY ETA OR VISA ON ARRIVAL?

You can be totally sure that iVisa’s system is very reliable. Even though we are not affiliated with the Qatar government, we are an efficient travel company with an amazing team of professionals that will take care of your application in the best way we can! If you would like to learn more about our full set of services, you can definitely check out what our customers have to say about us on this link.

CAN I GET IN TOUCH WITH YOU IF I HAVE MORE QUESTIONS?

You can get in touch with us at any time! You can contact any of our super agents whenever you like. Our hard-working customer service team is keen to solve any of your questions 24/7. You can also reach out to them by emailing help@ivisa.com.

Traveling does not have to be a headache if you process your documents with iVisa. Our #1 goal is for you to accomplish your dreams while we take care of the paperwork. Have a safe trip!

