Do you know the difference between nits and head lice? Or which preventative measures work best? There’s a few products and natural remedies you can use to banish them as well as tips to prevent them

Anyone with children will know what a pain head lice are.

The dreaded lice seem to spread like wildfire around the school classroom.

No one is immune, teachers, friends, classmates. So what can we do about it?

Firstly, don’t worry, it is nothing to panic or be ashamed about. Research suggests that lice have become resistant to pesticide treatments.

So pick a non-pesticide treatment which will work by smothering the lice and either stripping them of their waxy coating, causing them to dehydrate or blocking the openings to their air tubes, disrupting their ability to manage water.

These physical modes of action mean there is theoretically no chance for the head lice to build up a resistance.

Try a treatment containing dimeticone or octanediol, if you’re unsure about treatment options, speak to your pharmacist.

Prevention is better than cure of course, so we have a few tips as to how to keep them at bay.

But kids will be kids and if they do come home with their new six-legged chums here’s how you can put an end to it.

We have a few products that could work as well as natural remedies to help get rid of the pesky lice.

How to get rid of head lice with products

Most products are easy to apply. You’re looking for pyrethrins – a natural extract from chrysanthemums. This kills lice not nits. You’ll need another treatments about nine to ten days after if eggs still linger.

There’s also permethrin lotion which kills both lice and nits. It leaves a residue on the hair.

Products you can buy to get rid of head lice

Buy here: Full Marks Solution (200ml), £7.50, Amazon

Buy here: Nitty Gritty NitFree Comb, £9.10, Amazon

Buy here: Escenti Childrens Head Lice Defence Shampoo and conditioner, £6.89, Amazon

Buy here: NitWits All In One Head Lice Solution (12oml), £9.88, Amazon

Buy here: Head lice & Nits complete treatment kit, £16.95, Amazon

Natural remedies for getting rid of head lice

Note: While natural treatments are plentiful, there isn’t as much evidence that they suffocate lice long-term. They also require multiple applications. It’s often best to go for products such as above.

1. Wet-Combing

(Image: E+)

You’ll need: A lice and nit comb and gloves

Time: You will need to two hours a day for two weeks

This is quite time sensitive but it does work.

What to do:

Wash your child’s hair and comb through

Make sure all hair products are out

Put on gloves and get a bowl of water

Dip comb in the bowl and run it through, dip it again after each brush through

Take small sections and keep combing to get them all out

2. Wash At-Risk Items

(Image: Moment RF)

You’ll need: washing machine

This one is easy, just gather all the items your child has used and wash them on a warm wash setting. Use products.

You can sterilize the blankets, sheets, and pillowcases from your and your child’s beds by running them through a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes. Then you’ll want to throw each pillow into the dryer on high for at least ten minutes.

Wash all clothing – don’t forget anyting.

If the laundry basket is fabric wash that or replace it too.

Vacuum the house, rugs etc. Any stuffed toys need to be washed too. Lice can only last 48 hours off the human head so don’t worry about couches.

3. Hoover with a long nozzle

(Image: Getty)

You’ll need: a hoover

This one is a little fiddly but some people use the main nozzle to hoover a child’s hair. Make sure it’s on a low setting and use it along with another method. The idea is to get rid of the lice sucking them from the roots.

4. Lice killing essential oils including tea tree

Soak the hair in tea tree oil, but also use this in between treatments.

5. Smothering lice

You can use oil and olive oil products to soak your child’s hair and smoother the lice. Just remember this doesn’t always kill them.

To fully smother them use the Nuvo method. It uses Cetaphil cleaner to coat them and then suffocate them over eight hours. It’s less messy.