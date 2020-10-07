How to Renew Health Card in Qatar
In Qatar, hospitals run by the government provide a full range of services. For the benefit of the people in Qatar, Health card is issued by the government aided hospitals of Hamad Medical Corporation(HMC). It has an expiry date of a year by default. But while renewing you can get the card renewed for multiple years. Health card enables you to have a subsidized treatment in the HMC run hospitals and primary healthcare centers. You can also get a subsidy for medicines you buy at government approved pharmacies. From this we can predict that HMC is a non-profitable organization in Qatar.
There are five hospitals and 24 primary care centers are run by the HMC in Qatar. You can get your health card renewal in Qatar, in the nearest primary care center, by submitting the necessary documents and a fee.
Documents needed for offline application
- Passport size photograph
- Expired health card
- A fee of QR 50 for Qatari nationals and QR 100 for non-Qataris.
Renew offline:
You have to visit your nearest primary health center and submit the above-mentioned document with the fee to get your health card renewed. You will be given new health card. You can get the new card for free by directly visiting the primary health center.
Renew online:
To renew your health card you have to follow below-given procedure. You will be asked to enter the health card number and you will be shown three options. They are
- Renew
- Reprint the lost card and
- Check expiry date
Steps to Health Card Renewal Qatar:
- Go to the site using this link.
- Enter the health card number: you have to enter the expired health card number.
- Select the option: Select whether you are going to renew, reprint.
- How many numbers of years? Enter the renew period whether as a single year or multiple years.
- Select the mode of delivery: whether to collect it from the health care center or by post.
- Enable the SMS alerts: to get notified on your mobile, on completion of the procedures.
- Verify the details you have entered.
- Proceed to payment.
To get the renewed health card through post offices you have to pay extra QR 10. If you need personal delivery you can get the personalized delivery for QR 20. The time for renewal is about two to three weeks
Reissue your Qatar Health Card
If you have lost your health card, it is still valid until the expiry date. You need to pay QR 50 to reprint the health card whether in offline or online mode In conclusion, you need the health card renew in Qatar, to get the subsidized services at the hospitals run by HMC.