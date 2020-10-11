You will need the following for this service:

• Copy of Company Registration Card.

• Copy of passport with a valid residence (Temporary residency for individuals bearing a Qatari document).

• Copy of academic certificates certified and translated + License to practice for medical professions

• Copy of current sponsor's ID Card.

• Photo ID

• Certificate of good conduct issued by the State of Qatar.

• Letter of resignation or statement of service termination in case of a previous job.

• Labour Contract (3 original counterparts)

• Letter of approval from the Ministry of Education. Higher Education (Independent schools, private schools, and kindergarten).

• Letter of approval from the Family Affairs Department – Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (Concerning nurseries)

• Letter of approval from the Social Development Centre (Concerning Salons)

How to Request Work Permit for those Sponsored by Family Members in Qatar