Huawei Consumer Business Group has unveiled Huawei Mate30 Pro 5G, pictured, described as the “king of smartphones” that is witnessing growing local demand. Huawei fans in Qatar can now register their interest in acquiring the device online at https://consumer.huawei.com/qa/.

Demo displays of Huawei Mate30 Pro 5G are available at the Huawei Roadshow in Doha Festival City until January 25, showcasing the new SuperSensing Cine Camera system co-engineered with Leica.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G comes with Huawei EMUI 10, which uses different open source codes, including Android Open Source Project. The new device does not preinstall Google Mobile Services, and users will be able to download and enjoy the applications from the Huawei AppGallery preinstalled in the device.

The Huawei Mate30 Pro 5G hosts the latest Huawei Mobile Services.

The new smartphone is powered by the Huawei Kirin 990 5G System on a Chip.

Huawei Kirin 990 5G supports 2G/3G/4G/5G full net communication, 5G NSA (non-standalone network) and 5G SA (standalone network).

This is the first smartphone with a 40MP Cine Camera and 40MP Supersensing camera as well as an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

The Huawei Mate30 Pro 5G is one of the most capable handset for smartphone photography and videography available to consumers that supports Ultra Low-light videos and Ultra Slow-montion videos at 7689fps.

The Huawei Mate30 Pro 5G features a big battery of 4500mAh with TUV Rheinland certified wired and wireless Huawei SuperCharge Technology, the 27W Wireless Huawei SuperCharge and the 40W Huawei SuperCharge provide users safe and fast charging. The phone also provides an upgraded reverse wireless charging.

The phone also offers a range of new features that deliver an amazingly smooth and engaging user experience including AI Private View: with this feature activated, the phone can identify the user’s face and automatically hide message content when it detects more than one face. The Huawei Mate30 Pro 5G AI gesture control and Intuitive Side-touch Interaction allows users to customise invisible virtual keys for volume adjustment, gaming and camera set-up as well as being ideal for both right and left-handed users.

The new device is available in limited quantities in two colours, Orange and Emeraled Green.

Source:gulf-times.com