Skyline Automotive, the official distribution partner of Hyundai Motor Company in Qatar, was a partner of The Color Run presented by Sahtak Awalan: Your Health First, for the second year in a row.

As part of Skyline Automotive’s participation, the Hyundai Palisade flagship model was branded with The Color Run Love Tour theme and driven at the starting line to mark the beginning of the run.

The Hyundai Veloster was on display at the final color station to mark the Color Runners’ completion of the 5K route. Skyline Automotive also installed a photo booth at the finish line, where all participants were able to have their souvenir photograps taken with the Hyundai Kona as their background to capture their 5K finishing moment.

The event, which this year was themed The Love Tour, welcomed more than 10,000 Color Runners, at the Qatar National Convention Center.

Known as ‘The Happiest 5k on the Planet’, The Color Run is the largest running event series in the world, where participants are covered with different colour powders throughout the course.

After completing the run, participants enjoyed a Finish Festival, where a DJ, an MC and games and activities were present to mark a successful end to the event.

