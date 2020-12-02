Mr. Ali Talib Al-Athbi from the Security and Facilities Department at the General Civil Aviation Authority as the first international Qatari trainer in the list of certified trainers in air transport facilities, and this accreditation comes as a continuation of the authority’s efforts and its keenness to represent and enhance the position of the State of Qatar on the map of the civil aviation industry in the world through permanent and effective participation In all the activities and initiatives held by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), in addition to enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences with the various countries represented in the organization, it is worth noting that Mr. Ali Talib Al-Athbi is one of the national cadres and competencies in the General Authority for Civil Aviation, and he was sent by the authority to study aviation management In the United States of America, he has also undergone many internal and external training courses in this field. Mr. Ali Talib Al-Athbi said: