Indian Ambassador to Qatar HE P Kumaran officially inaugurated an insurance scheme introduced by the Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) for members of the Indian expatriate community.

The initiative, which targets over half a million Indian expatriates living in Qatar, is being implemented under a scheme designed by Damaan Islamic Insurance Company – Bheema.

ICBF President PN Baburajan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chief Operating Officer of Bheema Hari Krishnan at the official launch.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indian ambassador urged all apex bodies of the Indian community to work together to make the benefits of the scheme to reach as many as members of the community as possible.

Indian community members in the age group of 18 to 65 years having Indian passport and Resident Permit (RP) are eligible to join the scheme.

A single-time premium of QR125 will cover an insurance worth QR100,000 in the event of natural and accidental deaths. The insurance will also cover permanent or partial disability depending on the intensity of the disability. Policy holders need to renew the scheme every two years.

The beneficiaries will get the insurance amount within seven days after furnishing the required documents. If the policy holder dies in India, the money will be transferred to the nominee after submitting the documents issued by the local authority in India and the Indian embassy in Qatar.

The application and all details of the scheme will be available at the ICBF office at the Integrated Indian Community Centre at Al Hilal.

ICBF President Baburajan said that ICBF will contact different Indian establishments and community organisations to make available the details of the insurance scheme.

The official launch event was attended by President of Indian Cultural Centre AP Manikantan, President of Indian Business Professionals Council Azim Abbas, ICBF Coordinating Officer SRH Fahmi, ICBF Vice President Mahesh Gowda, General Secretary Avinash Gaikwad, Head of Development Juttas Paul, Management Committee members Subramaniya Hebbaglu, Santosh Kumar, Nivedita Ketkar, Rajani Moorthy and ICBF Development Sub Committee member Abdulrahoof Kondotty.

Source:qatar-tribune.com