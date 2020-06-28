The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC Qatar) has announced that Qatar Chamber and ICC Qatar chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani was elected as a member of the ICC executive board based in Paris.

Sheikh Khalifa was elected during the meeting of the ICC World Council held on June 23. According to ICC Qatar, the term of the new board will start from July 1.The ICC executive board plays a vital role in international trade in terms of developing policies and strategies related to global trade, facilitating trade worldwide, and introducing and reviewing ideas and views that promote international trade and global economic openness.



ICC Qatar secretary-general and Qatar Chamber board member Dr. Khalid bin Klefeekh al-Hajri



The ICC Qatar secretary-general and Qatar Chamber board member Dr. Khalid bin Klefeekh al-Hajri welcomed the election of Sheikh Khalifa, which, he said, “coincides with a host of global challenges.” He stressed that Sheikh Khalifa was elected “due to his years of experience in the business.”

Al-Hajri also said he trusts that Sheikh Khalifa will continue his “leading role” in the global trade, and noted that his membership in the board would enable him to play “greater role” at the ICC.

He said Sheikh Khalifa was given the ICC “Merchant of Peace” award in 2017, in recognition for his leading role in enhancing values of business prosperity and building of a sustainable and inclusive global economy.

On its website, the ICC praised the role played by Sheikh Khalifa in facilitating global trade and launching the World Trade Agenda, which is a joint initiative between the Qatar Chamber and ICC. It also paid tribute to his “tireless efforts” in promoting open trade and investment and the host of the 8th World Chambers Congress in Doha in 2013.

The ICC also said Sheikh Khalifa has been the chairman of Qatar Chamber since May 2006 and chairman of ICC Qatar. Based in Paris, the ICC is the institutional representative of more than 45mn companies in more than 100 countries.