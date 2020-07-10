Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlod Cawushoglu said that his country was “very close” to the signing of a free trade agreement with Britain.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, in statements to the Financial Times, during a working visit to London during which he met with Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, added that the free trade agreement between Turkey and Britain will cover manufactured goods, agriculture and services, adding that “in principle it does not Any differences are agreed, but there is a need to finalize some technical issues. ” He continued: “Things are going very well and we are very close to drafting the agreement in its final form.”

The UK is Turkey’s second largest trading partner after Germany, and reaching a free trade agreement with Britain is crucial for Turkish companies, especially car manufacturers, textile factory owners and home appliance producers, according to the British newspaper.

The Turkish Foreign Minister described the United Kingdom as a “strategically”, saying: We agreed in advance with the United Kingdom to increase our bilateral trade in the post-Brexit period and set a goal to raise bilateral trade to 20 billion dollars.

It is noteworthy that the volume of trade between Turkey and Britain last year reached 18.8 billion dollars.

The Turkish foreign minister also pointed out that Ankara hopes to negotiate a separate agreement on immigration with Britain, an agreement that would give the Turks a special status when the UK applies new rules for immigration in the post-Brexit era.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish Foreign Minister paid a working visit to the British capital, London, yesterday, Wednesday, during which he met with Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister. He also held talks with his counterpart, Dominic Rap.