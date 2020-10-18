Important points to know about employment in Qatar

Are you looking for a new job or exploring your potential in Qatar? Then, you must understand the nitty-gritty of being an entrant or employee in the land.

There is actually a long list of the things of which you should take note. But, let us focus now on the first three!

1. Employment at a Glance

Reviewing the employment contract before accepting the job is common knowledge for every Qatari national or expatriate. Every detail must be understood completely to ensure that you and your employer are on the same page.

Here are the following articles that must be specified according to the Qatar Labour Law:

Name of employer, place of work

Name, qualifications, nationality, profession and residence of the worker and the proof necessary for his identification

Date of conclusion of the contract

Nature and type of work and place of contracting

Date of commencement of work

Period of the contract if it is of a definite duration

The agreed wage and the method and date of the payment

It’s the employer’s responsibility to take care of your visa expenses

2. Working Hours and Overtime

Two other important factors that you should be fully aware of when applying for a job in Qatar are the working hours and overtime due.

The Qatar Labour Law states that regular working hours shall not exceed 8 hours daily and 48 hours weekly for workers of legal age. However, this doesn’t apply in the month of Ramadan. In this holy month, regular working hours shall not exceed six hours daily, 36 hours weekly.

For work done in excess of eight hours, the worker shall receive no less than his basic wage plus an additional 25% at least for overtime.

Lastly, Friday shall be the weekend day of rest for all workers, except rotation shift workers.

3. Mandatory Benefits

Of course, you should not neglect the benefits of working in a foreign country like Qatar. Aside from basic salary, accommodation, transportation allowance, and an annual round-trip ticket to your home country, there are other benefits that you can enjoy during your tenure. We have listed them below.