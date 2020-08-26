His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Beirut with His Excellency Deputy Muhammad Raad, Head of the Al-Wafa Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, His Excellency Mr. Gebran Bassil, Chairman of the Change and Reform Bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, and His Excellency Mr. Walid Jumblatt Head of the Progressive Socialist Party, HE Dr. Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces Party, HE Sheikh Sami Gemayel, head of the Kataeb Party, and HE Mr. Suleiman Franjieh, head of the Marada Movement, separately.

In the meetings, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs extended the condolences of the State of Qatar to the government and people of the victims of the explosion that occurred in the Beirut port, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

His Excellency reviewed the views of the heads of the parliamentary parties and blocs on the various Lebanese issues, and in this context, His Excellency stressed the need to work to achieve national unity during the next stage in order to advance the interest of the brotherly Lebanese people, wishing them success in forming a government that meets their demands and aspirations.

For their part, the heads of the parliamentary parties and blocs praised the stances of the State of Qatar in support of Lebanon, and appreciated its quick relief to the Lebanese following the explosion that occurred in the Beirut port.