His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, received a phone call today from Dr. Hassan Diab, Head of the caretaker government of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon.

At the beginning of the call, Dr. Hassan Diab expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, for the support of the State of Qatar as a result of the explosion that occurred in the Beirut port, and its permanent standing with the Lebanese people.

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, prospects for strengthening and developing them, and the latest developments in Lebanon.