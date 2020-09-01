Ambassador Muhammad Al-Emadi, head of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, announced the success of the great efforts and contacts he made recently between the parties to reach an agreement to de-escalate and stop the escalation in Gaza.

Ambassador Al-Emadi confirmed – according to a statement on the committee’s website published today, Monday – that the contacts and discussions that he conducted during the past days have finally resulted in reaching understandings to stabilize calm and return matters to what they were before the escalation, in preparation for the implementation of a number of projects that serve the people of the Gaza Strip and contribute to mitigation. From the effects of the siege imposed on them for years.

His Excellency clarified that the announcement of the truce agreement came after a phone call between the Deputy Prime Minister and Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, who is currently outside Gaza, as a continuation of the dialogues that took place between the Ambassador Al-Emadi and the Hamas leadership in Gaza, seeking From the State of Qatar to contain the current conditions, spare the residents of the Gaza Strip the scourge of wars and tighten the blockade.

Al-Emadi said, “The leadership of Hamas in Gaza was responsible for a high level until we reached this agreement, taking into account the difficult circumstances and conditions that the residents of the Strip live in, especially in light of the spread of the Corona virus in the Gaza Strip.”