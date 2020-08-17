In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country to send urgent aid to the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, today a shipment of humanitarian relief aid sent from the Qatar Red Crescent arrived on board the two planes of the Amiri Air Force accompanied by a relief team that includes a number Members and volunteers of the Crescent to contribute to relief operations for those affected by the Beirut Port explosion.

The aid shipment was received by Qatar’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Hassan Al-Jaber, and Dr. Nihal Al-Hanafi, Director of the Qatar Red Crescent Office, in the presence of a representative of the Lebanese Army Commander and a diplomatic delegation from the embassy.