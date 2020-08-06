Pursuant to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, to send urgent medical assistance to the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, this morning, the first plane of the Emiri Air Force within an air bridge departed for Rafic Hariri International Airport carrying medical aid and supplies necessary to treat those injured by the explosion That happened at the Beirut Port yesterday, which comes in support of the brothers in Lebanon.

Three more aircraft will also follow today to transport aid, which includes two fully equipped field hospitals of 500 beds each equipped with respirators and the necessary medical equipment and supplies.