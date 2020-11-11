Two Qatari planes carrying two field hospitals arrive in Lebanon

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, two aircraft of the Qatari Emiri Air Force arrived today, carrying two fully equipped field hospitals with a capacity of 500 beds for the regions of Tire and Tripoli, in order to provide assistance and assistance to the Lebanese authorities in containing Coronavirus outbreak.

The two planes were received at Rafic Hariri International Airport by HE Dr. Hamad Hassan, Minister of Public Health in the Lebanese Caretaker Government, and Major General Muhammad Khair, Secretary General of the High Relief Commission in Lebanon.

After the arrival of the two planes, His Excellency Dr. Hamad Hassan, the Lebanese Minister of Public Health, in statements, thanked His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and the Qatari people for this aid and humanitarian initiative.

His Excellency the Minister said, “In light of this atmosphere fraught with despair and the discouraging spirits that we are living in due to the succession of crises at the national level, the news of the humanitarian initiative from the brotherhood in the State of Qatar came as a blessing to the Lebanese people of all its categories,” pointing out that the State of Qatar recently provided two field hospitals, one of them. For “Al-Roum” hospital and another for “Jeitaoui” hospital.

For his part, Major General Mohamed Khair, Secretary General of the High Relief Commission in Lebanon, thanked the State of Qatar for providing this generous aid, noting the depth of relations between the two brotherly countries.

For his part, Mr. Ali Muhammad Al-Mutawaa, Acting Chargé d’Affairs at the Embassy of Qatar in Lebanon, praised the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Qatar and Lebanon, explaining that the field hospitals are fully equipped, in order to place them in the areas of “Tire” in the south, and Tripoli in the north, revealing the arrival of two planes loaded with modern medical equipment. Tomorrow to Beirut to equip the field hospitals in Tire and Tripoli.

In a related context, Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development, said in a statement on this occasion, “The standing of the State of Qatar alongside its brothers and friends, especially in light of this crisis, is a pivotal act to help countries fight the outbreak of the Corona epidemic that It represents a threat to the whole world, especially in light of the exceptional and difficult circumstances that Lebanon faces following the bombing of the Beirut port last August.