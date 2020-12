In landmark economic reform, Cuba plans to end dual currency system in 2021

By: Cole STANGLER 5 min

Cuba plans to put an end to its dual currency system from January 1, 2021. Since the 1990s, Cubans have had both the Cuban peso and also the Cuban convertible peso. The major reform would leave the Cuban peso as the country’s sole currency. While the transition to a single currency could come with growing pains, authorities believe it’s the right move in the long run.