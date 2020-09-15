Today, the competent authorities have arrested 3 people who violated the requirements of home health isolation in accordance with the pledge through which they committed themselves to implementing those specific requirements from the health authorities, which expose violators to legal accountability in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country.

The process of arresting the three violators comes in implementation of the precautionary measures in place in the country, which were approved by the health authorities represented by the Ministry of Public Health and its supporting bodies to ensure the achievement of public safety, in order to prevent the spread of the Corona virus.

The ongoing referral of persons in conflict with the competent prosecution are:

1-Ali Nasser Ali Deif Allah Riachy

2. Nasser Mohammed Blogi

3. Adam Saeed Saleh

and invites the concerned authorities in the UAE citizens and residents of the home quarantine to the need for full compliance with the requirements laid down by the Ministry of Public Health in order to ensure their safety and the safety of Others.

It warned that anyone who violates these conditions will expose himself to the penalties stipulated in accordance with the provisions of Article (253) of the Penal Code No. (11) of 2004 AD, and the provisions of Law No. (17) of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases, and Law No. (17) of 2002. On the protection of society.