Today, the competent authorities have arrested 8 people who violated the requirements of home health isolation in accordance with the pledge by which they committed themselves to implementing those specific requirements from the health authorities, which expose violators to legal accountability in accordance with the procedures of the health authorities in the country.

The process of arresting these violators comes in implementation of the precautionary measures in place in the country, which were approved by the health authorities represented by the Ministry of Public Health and its support agencies to ensure the achievement of public safety, in order to prevent the spread of the Corona virus.

The violating persons are being referred to the competent prosecution, and they are:

1- Mansour Hadi Hajaj Al-Shahwani Al-Hajri

2- Ahmed Abdulaziz Muhammad Abdullah Marafih

3- Munger Mannan

4 – Bleach Flee

5- Jamblely Juba

6- Faleh Hadi Fahad Al-Shahwani Al-Hajri

7-Muhammad Mubarak Muhammad Al-Rakhila Al-Marri

8- Abdul-Rahman Saleh Ali Abbad Al-Ajji

The concerned authorities in the state call on citizens and residents of home quarantine to fully adhere to the requirements set by the Ministry of Public Health to ensure their safety and that of others.

She warned that anyone who violates these conditions will expose himself to the penalties stipulated in accordance with the provisions of Article (253) of the Penal Code No. (11) of 2004 AD, and the provisions of Law No. (17) of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases, and Law No. (17) of 2002. On the protection of society.