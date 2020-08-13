Statistics issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) during the month of June confirmed Qatar Airways’ position as the leading airline in the world during the current crisis, and its continued transportation of the largest number of passengers and air cargo capacity compared to any other airline, to contribute a major role in leading the recovery phase The global travel sector and maintaining the stability of vital supply chains around the world.

The company said on its website that the passenger revenue per kilometer (RPK) index for Qatar Airways reached more than 1.25 billion in June, equivalent to 8.1% of the global market size, with a difference of more than 50% compared to its direct competitors.

Qatar Airways Cargo continued to lead the global air freight sector, with a ratio of nearly 1 billion on the CTK Index, equivalent to 6.8% of the global air freight market, enabling Qatar Airways Cargo to provide its services to transport goods by air wherever it is called. The need to contribute to supporting global trade and transporting medical and basic supplies to the affected areas.

Qatar Airways has become the largest international airline in the world, after covering a distance of more than 85 million kilometers, to return more than 2 million passengers to their countries, on board more than 20 thousand flights during this crisis, and the Qatari carrier also worked closely with governments And companies around the world, to operate more than 360 unscheduled flights as well as operate flights to new destinations.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, said: “I would like to express my happiness with these independent statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which clearly show the capabilities that Qatar Airways has to withstand and continue its operations during this crisis, in addition to Our firm commitment to our passengers and customers of our air freight services in terms of transporting them safely and flexibly, whether when they need or want to travel, or to transport their goods to any destination they want. “

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker added: “Our fleet of modern and highly fuel-efficient aircraft has enabled us to maintain our activity with flexibility, while maintaining a strong network of destinations and rebuilding it in a sustainable manner, by operating planes of the appropriate size to enable transport capacity. Suitable for every market.At a time when many airlines shut down their operations, we kept operating a large network of destinations that during this crisis did not drop below 30 destinations on five continents, or less than 150 flights per week. At that time, we rebuilt our network to be the largest in the region, with more than 500 flights a week to more than 75 destinations. “

His Excellency Mr. Al Baker concluded by saying: “Our ongoing operations have contributed to our unparalleled experience in transporting passengers safely during this pandemic. Best Airport in the Middle East for the sixth year in a row.

Qatar Airways does not rely on a specific type of aircraft to operate its operations. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the travel sector, the Qatari carrier decided to stop operating its Airbus A380 aircraft since there is no commercial or environmental justification for operating an aircraft of this large size to serve the market now.

The Qatar Airways Airbus A350 (49 aircraft) and Boeing 787 (30 aircraft) are an ideal choice for long-haul service to destinations in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

The Qatari carrier has taken many measures to enhance safety measures on board its flights, as it provided personal protection equipment for the hospitality crew, a bag of personal protective equipment and a face shield free of charge for passengers of all classes. Passengers traveling in Qsuite business class seats have the opportunity to experience privacy at its best, with the ability to convert the seat into a private suite and enjoy an oasis of calm and comfort. Passengers can also press the “Do Not Disturb” button on the seat to reduce communication with the cabin crew. The Qatari carrier offers seats to more than 30 destinations, including London, Paris and Frankfurt. For more details on the actions taken on board our aircraft and at Hamad International Airport, please visit: http://qatarairways.com/safety

Qatar Airways announced that it would update its commercial policy to give travelers more flexibility and options when planning their flights. Passengers will have the ability to change their travel date for an unlimited number of times, and they will also be able to change their travel destination as long as it is no more than 5,000 miles away from the original destination, without additional fees or differences in ticket prices if travel is completed before the date of December 31, 2020. The terms and conditions for tickets will apply after this date. All travel tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issue. To view the full terms and conditions, please visit:

http://www.qatarairways.com/RelyOnUs

Hamad International Airport, the center of operations for Qatar Airways, has strengthened cleaning procedures throughout its premises, while directing the application of social distancing rules in its various buildings. All places that could be touched by travelers are sterilized every 10 to 15 minutes.

All boarding gate facilities and inter-gate passenger buses and airplanes are cleaned after each flight. In addition, hand sanitizer is provided at the security check points and the Passport Office. Hamad International Airport recently won the title of the third best airport in the world in the list of the best airports in the world, which included 550 airports around the world, at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2020. In addition, Hamad International Airport won the award for “Best Airport in the Middle East.” For the sixth year in a row, and the award for “Best Employee Service in the Middle East” for the fifth year in a row.