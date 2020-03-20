Doha, Qatar – Qatar has stopped all incoming flights into the country, except cargo and transit passenger flights, in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the government ordered the shutting of all shops and bank branches in commercial complexes and shopping centres, adding that part of the capital Doha’s Industrial Area will also be sealed off.

The country also announced nationwide closures of schools and universities on March 9.

On Sunday, Qatar announced a financial package that will provide incentives amounting to 75 billion Qatari riyals ($23bn) to help support the private sector during the outbreak.

As of Wednesday, Qatar has confirmed a total of 442 confirmed cases with no deaths reported.