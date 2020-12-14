The Qatar Central Bank revealed today the fifth issue of the Qatari currency, the “Qatari Riyal,” in the denominations of “1 riyal – 5 riyals – 10 riyals – 50 riyals – 100 riyals – 500 riyals”, and the 200 riyal denomination was issued for the first time. On the occasion of the National Day of the State on Friday, December 18th.

The Central Bank also revealed plans for a special currency for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will be issued at the time of the tournament.

This came during a press conference held by the bank today to unveil new issues.

Mr. Mohammed bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Executive Director of the Public Debt and Banking Affairs Sector, spoke about the security features that characterize the new currency, revealing the new tracking feature in the new currency and its availability in banks.

Al-Kuwari confirmed that the currencies that were circulated during the Coronavirus crisis “Covid-19” and that came from banks had been destroyed.

The bank stated that the amount of cash that will be available will reach 20 billion Qatari riyals